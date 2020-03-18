Encyclopedia of scammers in business . I was excited to get my son on the sports recruiting website to have coaches from local colleges see his amazing skills. I got a hold of a recruiter and we started the process, first thing was ""Oh my gosh you will be 100% guaranteed to get your son playing college football"".
All I had to do was pay $150 a month for 9 months equaling $1350 and by agreeing right this minute we would be getting the VIP membership that usually cost $2400 with all the tools we need and everything would fall into place ""Oh we guarantee it"" all I had to do was send the first payment and we was to be set. Well let me tell you, we got scammed BIG TIME! They said they would take care of everything.