PostPosted: Wed Nov 11, 2015 11:43 am Post subject: Really Weird Network issue.I have some domains hosted in an Aussie Web Hosting company.My domains are on a specific virtual host using Web Hosting Mannager (WHM).I boot my home Gentoo Linux machine, using either kernel 4.0.5-gentoo or 4.1.12-gentoo and run up my usual desktop (fluxbox).I use Firefox generally but Chromium and google-chrome both exhibit the same behaviour.Sometimes, I can access my domains, then they simply stop working. The SYN packets are sent out and nothing comes back.
