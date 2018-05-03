I am having render issue when I select render slave in Network Render settings in Octane C4D.The center part of the image seems to be rendering faster than the outer part. Looks like only the center part of image is being utilized by all GPUs in my network and the outside is only using master local GPUs to render.I have Octane 3.08_RC1 standalone for Windows installed on both master and slave machines. Install daemon is open and running on slave.
Please help.
I didn't find the right solution from the Internet.